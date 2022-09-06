Pauley Perrette says she suffered massive stroke last year

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has opened up about suffering a massive stroke last year.

In a social media post shared on Friday, Pauley revealed how she cheated death multiple times, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

"Yes, I'm still here, again. Like how many times do I cheat death?" she said in the clip. "Like I almost died from a hair dye allergy. I have food allergies, I'm a domestic violence and a rape survivor. I was assaulted by a crazy homeless person and almost died and I'm still here. I'm feeling really grateful and especially for all my rescue dogs that are right over there. And I'm here, I'm still here, I feel good. I've been through a lot in the last two years. Things that are harder than having a stroke but I'm still here and I'm still grateful."

Perrette captioned the video, adding, "One year ago I had a massive stroke. Before that, I lost so many beloved family and friends, and daddy and then Cousin Wayne."

"And still so grateful, Still so full of faith, And STILL HERE!" she closed.

Perrette announced her exit from the popular CBS investigative drama in 2017, revealing that her decision to leave was made the year before. In 2019, she was cast in a lead role in the CBS multi-cam pilot "Broke," joining Jaime Camil and Natasha Leggero. The series ran for one 13-episode season in 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

