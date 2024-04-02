Pavail Gulati Reflects on the Revival of Action Genre in Bollywood and Being a Part of One Such Film Deva

Actor Pavail Gulati delves into the resurgence of macho actors and action genre films in Bollywood, following the massive success of action-packed blockbusters last year. As a pivotal part of this trend, Pavail is set to feature in the upcoming high-octane action film Deva, sharing screen space and engaging in adrenaline-fueled sequences alongside co-star Shahid Kapoor. Directed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, Deva promises to be a thrilling addition to the action genre.

Amidst the wave of action genre films sweeping Bollywood, Pavail Gulati offers his insights into the significance of this trend, stating, "The recent success of action genre films has brought about a notable resurgence of macho actors and dynamic storytelling in Bollywood. Being a part of this resurgence is truly exhilarating, and I am thrilled to contribute to the genre with Deva."

In Deva, Pavail Gulati will showcase his versatility and commitment to his craft as he navigates through intense action sequences alongside Shahid Kapoor. With Pooja Hegde also joining the stellar cast, the film promises to deliver a cinematic experience filled with adrenaline-pumping moments.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva marks a collaboration of talented individuals dedicated to pushing the boundaries of action cinema in India.