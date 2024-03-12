Pavail Gulati starts shooting for 2nd schedule of 'Deva' in Mumbai

Mumbai, March 12 Actor Pavail Gulati, who was recently seen in the streaming romantic-thriller film 'I Love You', was spotted at a Mumbai studio, filming the second schedule for his upcoming movie 'Deva', which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde.

The film is set to be an adrenaline-pumping action thriller, promising audiences an enthralling cinematic experience.

Both Shahid and Pavail will be seen pulling off high-octane action sequences, elevating the intensity of the film.

Directed by the renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, known for his gripping storytelling and dynamic visuals, this project is anticipated to be a standout addition to the action genre.

Earlier, Pavail had expressed his wish to venture into South Indian cinema, and shared that he wants to venture in Malayalam cinema for the sheer brilliance of their storytelling and technical finesse.

Highlighting his deep-seated appreciation for cinematic craftsmanship in Malayalam cinema, the actor had said, “I would love to soon work on a south language film, especially Malayalam films, as they showcase some of the best stories and technical aspects.”

The film is produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films.

