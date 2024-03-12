Pavail Gulati Starts Shooting the Second Schedule of Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Deva' in Mumbai

Actor Pavail Gulati was recently spotted at a Mumbai studio, diligently filming for his upcoming movie Deva where he began shooting for the new schedule of the film. Sharing the screen with Pavail in this highly anticipated project are Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde. The film is set to be an adrenaline-pumping action thriller, promising audiences an enthralling cinematic experience. Both Shahid Kapoor and Pavail Gulati are set to immerse themselves in high-octane action sequences, elevating the intensity of the film.

Directed by the renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, known for his gripping storytelling and dynamic visuals, this project is anticipated to be a standout addition to the action genre. Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, the film brings together a talented team of industry veterans, aiming to deliver an unforgettable cinematic journey.