Pavail Gulati Thanks Naseeruddin Shah and Amitabh Bachchan for Acting Mentorship

Actor Pavail Gulati expressed his gratitude towards the stalwarts of Bollywood who played pivotal roles in shaping his acting journey. Pavail, known for his versatile performances, particularly acknowledged the legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah, his mentor and acting guru from film school. "I owe my acting career to the likes of the legendary actor Naseeruddin sir who taught me in film school," said Pavail Gulati. "Being with him feels like a constant learning experience, and he is like a father figure to me."

Pavail also reminisced about his early days in the industry, highlighting his collaboration with the iconic Amitabh Bachchan. "Amitabh Bachchan sir, with whom I worked very early in my career in Yudh and later in Good-bye, has been a significant influence, "He is a very special person. Working as a son in Good-bye was a lifetime opportunity for me." Expressing his gratitude, Pavail emphasized how fortunate he feels to be surrounded by some of the biggest names in Bollywood. "Naseeruddin Shah, who was my mentor and acting guru, and working with Bachchan senior, are milestones that I cherish. Being appreciated by Naseeruddin Shah after my first film is my biggest achievement till date," he added. Pavail Gulati continues to carve his niche in the film industry, combining talent with the invaluable lessons learned from Bollywood legends.