Pawan Kalyan appreciates 'Major'; Mahesh Babu, Adivi Sesh respond

Hyderabad, June 13 Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan has joined the list of celebrities who have praised Adivi Sesh's film 'Major.'

Starring Adivi Sesh, 'Major' is currently playing in theatres around the world.

Sashi Kiran Tikka directed the critically acclaimed film. Several celebrities have praised the filmmakers for their work on this biographical film.

Adivi Sesh is now in a state of euphoria after receiving praise from none other than Pawan himself.

Pawan released a statement to the media in which he praised 'Major' and suggested that artistes like Sesh make more films like this in the future.

The 'Bheemla Nayak' actor has written a letter praising the heartfelt drama. He took to social media to say that despite not having seen Major yet due to his hectic schedule, he plans to do so soon.

The 'Badri' actor also discussed Adivi Sesh's performance and creative abilities in the film. Apart from that, Pawan Kalyan praised superstar Mahesh Babu for his role as one of the producers in this much-loved drama.

Reacting to the same, Mahesh Babu, who produced the film wrote "Thank you @PawanKalyan! Team #Major is truly humbled!"

"@PawanKalyan Dear Powerstar. My heart is full. I assumed that you must have been really busy with the tour, and wondered if you could get some time to watch #Major. Your warm personal note is truly touching. #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan is everything to me. In the past it was #Panja, now it is #Major, truly thankful for your grace" Adivi Sesh wrote.

