Pawan Kalyan's Haiku number 'Washi Yo Washi' from 'They Call Him OG' released

Chennai, Sep 19 The makers of director Sujeeth's eagerly awaited action extravaganza, 'They Call Him OG', featuring actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead, on Friday released the much awaited track 'Washi Yo Washi' in the voice of Pawan Kalyan, much to the delight of fans.

Taking to its social media timelines, DVV Entertainment, the production house producing the film, wrote, "His voice. Our celebration. Have a blasting experience."

The track, which is more of a Haiku poem, has been delivered by Pawan Kalyan and has been set to tune by one of India's top music directors Thaman.

The song is basically Pawan Kalyan's character in the film telling Omi, the antagonist, how he intends to bring him down to ground. Pawan Kalyan tells Omi, "I will tell you a Haiku that my guru told me when I was young. Listen."

Pawan Kalyan then delivers the Haiku in Japanese which is basically the procedure one must adopt to hunt a wild eagle. The Haiku in Japanese reads, " WASHI YO WASHI (Eagle oh eagle) Yasei no washi o korosu ni wa (To kill a wild eagle) Mazu tsubasa o kiri otosu hitsu yoo ga aru (You need to cut its wings first)."

"Jimen ni ochitara..me o eguri dasu (When it falls on the ground, you pluck its eyes) Me ga mienaku nari, doko ni ikeba ii no ka wakara naku suru (It becomes blind and doesn’t know where to go). Sokode ashi o kitte ugokenaku suru (That’s when you cut its legs and make it immobile). Soshite, yasei no shinzou o eguri dasu noda (And that’s when you will pluck its wild heart out). Washi Yo Washi."

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs ever since the makers released a glimpse video on the occasion of actor Pawan Kalyan's birthday.

The glimpse video released showed the antagonist of the film, reading a letter he had written to OG (played by Pawan Kalyan). He says, "Dear OG, Expecting to meet you, to talk to you and to kill you, your OMI. Happy birthday OG." The glimpse video then goes on to show the antagonist bludgeoning his victims with a baseball bat. The action sequences in the glimpse video give audiences an idea of the brutal nature of the opponent OG will be taking on in the film. It also shows Pawan Kalyan with a Japanese Katana sword at the end, promising a gripping and intense conflict on the cards.

Needless to say, the glimpse video left fans of actor Pawan Kalyan thrilled.

They call him OG, which has been directed by Sujeeth, boasts a powerful ensemble with Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy in key roles. Produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner — the same powerhouse behind global phenomenon RRR — OG is already being hailed as the biggest cinematic event of 2025.

Cinematography for the film is by Ravi K Chandran ISC and Manoj Paramahamsa ISC, and editing is by Navin Nooli. Titled after its cryptic lead, and carrying the tagline “They Call Him OG,” the film promises a full-blown assault of mass, mystique, and madness.

The film, which is expected to be high on action, was originally slated to hit screens worldwide on September 27 last year. However, its release was delayed. Now, the film is all set to hit screens almost a year later on September 25 this year.

