Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh announce wedding date

Controversial actress Payal Rohatgi is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend wrestler Sangram Singh. The much in love couple will get married on July 9 as announced by Sangram himself on social media, with a caption that read, “Coming this July… Where we get to say the vows!!! And be wedding-bound!❤️ Love Sangram & Payal.”In a chat with The Times of India, Sangram revealed that they will have a low-key destination wedding in Ahmedabad or Udaipur. He said, “Shaadi ek important aspect hai hamaari life ka (Marriage is an important part of our life) and we hope to stay happy and blessed as we embark on a new journey together. Payal and I will get married on July 9. My mother and sister helped us finalise the date.”

The couple has been dating for over a decade and Sangram shared that they had planned to get married twice but both times, the plan had to be suspended because of a family tragedy. “I always knew that I wouldn’t get a partner like Payal and it was only a matter of time before we got married” he said.Sangram and Payal have often said that they are polar opposites but mesh well together. When Payal was on the Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show, Sangram had said that he wanted to marry her as soon as she was done with the show.Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh met for the first time on the reality show, Survivor India. They immediately fell in love with each other and began dating. Three years after their first meeting, Payal and Sangram got engaged in 2014. And now, 8 years later, they are all set to get married.

