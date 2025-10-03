Peaky Blinders set to return with sequel series

Washington DC [US], October 3 : 'Peaky Blinders' is making its way back with a new story and a new generation of Shelbys.

According to Variety, Netflix has officially ordered a sequel series to Steven Knight's hit show, set in 1953 Britain.

The project will consist of two seasons, with six episodes, each one hour long. While the cast is being kept secret, fans can expect Cillian Murphy, the original Tommy Shelby, to return as an executive producer.

The sequel will be produced by Kudos and Garrison Drama, the teams behind the original Peaky Blinders. Filming for the sequel will take place in Birmingham at Digbeth Loc. Studios, the same city where the original story was set.

According to Variety, writer and creator Steven Knight, while sharing his excitement, said, "I'm thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. Once again, it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham Blitz. The new generation of Shelbys has taken the wheel, and it will be a hell of a ride."

Fans of the franchise have more to look forward to beyond the series, as there is also an upcoming film expected to be released soon. A film titled The Immortal Man is expected to arrive in early 2026. Written by Knight and directed by Tom Harper, it will feature Cillian Murphy, along with Stephen Graham, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, and Barry Keoghan.

