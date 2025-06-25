Pedro Pascal slams J.K. Rowling’s views on transgender community once again

Los Angeles, June 25 Hollywood star Pedro Pascal is just done with author J.K. Rowling’s views on transgender women. The actor has defended transgender women once again.

Two months after the actor went viral for calling out J.K. Rowling for her "disgusting behavior" after she supported an anti-transgender ruling in the U.K., Pascal opened up about his decision to do so, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He told ‘Vanity Fair’ that the attention it brought felt briefly like "that kid that got sent to the principal's office a lot for behavioral issues in public schools in Texas feeling scared and thinking, What'd I do?” However, he was worried about whether he was helping or hurting the situation.

The actor, whose sister, Lux Pascal, came out as transgender in 2021, shared a comment under an Instagram video criticizing Rowling for supporting the U.K. Supreme Court's April 16 ruling that the legal definition of a woman is based solely on biological sex under Britain's Equality Act.

“Awful disgusting S*** is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior”, the longtime outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ+ community wrote.

“The one thing that I would say I agonized over a little bit was just, 'Am I helping? Am I f******helping?' It's a situation that deserves the utmost elegance so that something can actually happen, and people will actually be protected”, he said. "Listen, I want to protect the people I love," continued Pascal. "But it goes beyond that. Bullies make me f****** sick”.

As per ‘People’, Pascal's other sister, Javiera Balmaceda Pascal, also defended him, telling the publication that Rowling's actions were "heinous loser behavior”.

"And he said that as the older brother to someone saying that our little sister doesn’t exist”, she added. Pascal previously also showed his support for transgender women when he wore a white T-shirt emblazoned with "PROTECT THE DOLLS" to the U.K. premiere of Marvel's ‘Thunderbolts’ in London on April 22.

