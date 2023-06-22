Penn Masala sings SRK's 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' at White House for PM Modi's welcome

Washington [US], June 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived at the White House to a ceremonial welcome hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Upon his arrival, an American A cappella group, Penn Masala, performed Shah Rukh Khan's iconic number 'Chhaiya Chhaiya', from Mani Ratnam's 'Dil Se', at the White House to welcome PM Modi.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1671874062573010951

Prime Minister Modi received a rousing reception from members of the Indian diaspora and other guests who had gathered in numbers on the South Lawns of the White House.

PM Modi was dressed in a traditional white kurta pyjama paired with a powder blue jacket.

Visuals showed huge crowds waving Indian and US flags and chanting "Modi, Modi".

Some people were seen waving banners, one of which read, "Indian American Diaspora welcomes Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi."

A woman, who was among the excited crowd which massed at the South Lawns to welcome PM Modi, told ANI, "I have seen Presidents of many countries visiting the US, but never seen such a large crowd gathered here to welcome them. This crowd here means that he (PM Modi) is doing good."

An Indian-origin student produced a soulful violin recital on the balcony of the White House as members of the Indian community waited in anticipation of PM Modi's grand arrival.

PM Modi and President Biden will have a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office of the White House before holding high-level talks to further boost the growing Indo-US strategic relations in areas like defence, space, clean energy and critical technologies.

National anthems of India and the US played out as thousands gathered on the White House South Lawns to greet PM Modi.

"Looking forward to today's talks with @POTUS @JoeBiden. I am confident our discussions will further strengthen India-USA relations," PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister will also address a joint session of the US Congress later, at 1.30 am (IST).

