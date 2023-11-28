"People have never seen sibling show like this": Filmafare OTT winner Maanvi Gagroo on TVF 'Tripling'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 : Maanvi Gagroo, who won the Best Actor, Series (Female) award for her role in TVF 'Tripling' at the 2023 Filmfare OTT Awards, said that people have never witnessed a sibling show like Tripling.

Maanvi Gagroo revealed how the show has managed to stay current for people while receiving such an outpouring of love. She shared, "It's just the fact that there is nothing else out there which is like this. I still have people come up to me and they are like we have never seen a sibling show and to be represented like this because it's not too sanitised, nor is it like we are constantly fighting. It's the novelty of the concept that still clicks."

Gagroo also won the Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male) award for her role in TVF Tripling

Maanvi discussed her diverse cast of characters and her personal growth with each one. She expressed, "While playing the character, my emo is that I try to find some truth in it, which means I try to find some resonance within me of the character. So yeah, there are parts you carry and there are some resonances and familiarities."

The series also stars Sumeet Vyas and Amol Parashar.

When Sumit Vyas was asked about their first views on doing 'Tripling' and whether they realised the show would become that popular, he said, "With tripling, we were a little afraid because it was the second or third web series to come out in India. It was the first web show that was scaled up. A lot of firsts were happening so we were just hoping that it landed and people watched it."

The plot of TVF'Tripling' revolves around the adventures of three siblings, Chandan, Chanchal, and Chitvan, on a road trip.

"The one thing that I can, it's the perspective. You do get perspective when you write and then you come back to acting because when you're writing, you're essentially doing all the parts. You're thinking of all the characters so you kind of become every one of them. Imagine thinking for and against them and then you come back to playing one part. You tend to become a little more giving and understanding. You're thinking less about yourself," said Sumit about being a jack of all trades and not boxing himself in as an actor and a writer. He said,

Amol Parashar explained the secret to the trio's enthralling chemistry, adding, "I think siblings are eventually long-term friends without the romance. It's the banter, and thankfully, the three of us had known each other before we ended up in the show. We had worked with each other in different capacities and knew each other fairly well to be comfortable with taking digs and improvising and being confident and secure enough with each other."

Sumit and Amol also shared their ideas about OTT validation. Sumit Vyas said, "I would say the viewing pattern on OTT, is very cutthroat because television viewing is a bit of habitual viewing. In theatres, you pay the money so most likely you will sit through the film. But OTT is a very personal viewing experience so the chances of you not liking and sticking to that are very slim. So that's why the validation you get feels something."

Amol Parashar further added, "It's also a certain kind of audience. OTT has reached a certain demographic that wands towards certain kinds of stories, which is why a show like 'Tripling'. It wouldn't have worked on any other kind of medium."

The show rose to prominence as a top OTT release owing to its sympathetic depiction of familial connections and emotional rollercoaster. TVF 'Tripling' is available on Zee5 to watch.

