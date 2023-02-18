"People said it would negatively impact my work": Zeenat Aman reveals society's reaction after she stopped dyeing her hair

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has been spilling the beans on her personal life ever since she made her Instagram debut.

In her recent post, Zeenat opened up about embracing grey hair. She also spoke about the stereotypical notion of society and the standards set by them for a woman's beauty.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cowhnx1P0jz/On Friday, the 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' actress shared a picture clicked by her son Zahaan Khan. She is sitting in a garden area. While her back is to the camera, the picture is noticeable for her 'silver bob' which she discussed in her caption.

"As women, we are told that our social worth lies in youth and physical beauty. If not explicitly, then in a thousand subliminal ways. This is especially true for the entertainment industry. In general, as we age, men are bequeathed gravitas but women are at best offered sympathy," she wrote.

Zeenat revealed that she "was initially reluctant to stop dyeing my hair, and was strongly advised against it. Some well wishers even said it would negatively impact my work opportunities."

"It was only once I contemplated upon my own hesitations that I realised I really don't care to buttress our society's idolisation of youth. Being young is wonderful, but so is being old. It thrills me to see more and more silver-haired women (of all ages) challenge the status quo," she added.

Zeenat's post garnered several likes and comments.

"Her captions are life lessons," a social media user commented.

"Our thoughts are as elegant as you, Ma'am. Indeed, ageism catches up with women at the societal level, in every nook of life - be it the personal or professional space. And we are fighting hard by challenging, rather normalising ageing with grace. Like you said, it is heartwarming to see more and more women dissing the 'hair dye'," another one wrote.

Zeenat is best known for featuring in films such as 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', 'Don', 'Yaadon ki Baraat', 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', 'Qurbani, Dostana', 'Dharam Veer', among others.

( With inputs from ANI )

