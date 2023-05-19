"Perfectly understood what you meant": Rasmika Mandanna reacts to Aishwarya Rajesh's statement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 19 : Actor Rashmika Mandanna has finally responded to Aishwarya Rajesh's statement on her character Srivalli from 'Pushpa: The Rise' and said that she perfectly understood what Aishwarya meant to say in her comment.

Aishwarya recently was criticised for her comment on Rashmika's character. The Tamil actor however released a statement making clarification on her words.

She said she never meant she would be better suited for the role of Srivalli and her statement was 'misconstrued' and being reported differently.

In her statement, she wrote, "Talking about work, I was asked in a recent interview on the kind of roles I want to do in Telugu cinema. I replied that I like the Telugu film industry a lot and that I would certainly do Telugu films if I got roles that were to my liking. To cite an example, I said I liked the character of Srivalli in Pushpa a lot as I felt such characters would suit me."

The 'Farhana' actor added, "However, unfortunately, my statement seems to have been misconstrued and is being reported in such a fashion so as to give the impression that I was disparaging the fantastic work of actress Rashmika Mandanna in the film."

Now, Rashmika has reacted to her statement and given her best wishes for her film. She tweeted, "Hi love.. just came across this.. the thing is - I perfectly understood what you meant and I wish there were no reasons for us to explain ourselves and as you know I only and only have love and respect for you.. and ones again all the bestest for your film Farhana love .. "

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in 'Pushpa: Part 2', 'Animal' and another untitled Telugu film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor