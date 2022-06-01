Peter Andre 'sad' after thieves broke into his car during 'Grease' performance

Los Angeles, June 1 Singer Peter Andre's car has been broken into following his performance in a revival of classic musical 'Grease' at the Dominion Theatre in London's West End.

The 49-year-old pop star, who is currently taking on the role of Vince Fontaine in 'Grease', left the theatre after a show to find his windscreen had been smashed up and his belongings had been taken, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, he said, "So came out of the venue tonight at 'Grease' and this is what happened."

"Someone has smashed it, got all the stuff, thankfully left my child seat there. They've taken quite a few things," Peter continued.

"And I felt really bad because people were coming up to me and I just couldn't talk to them. I said 'I have to go because of what has happened.'"

However, the 'All Night All Right' singer acknowledged that there are "worse things" going on in life and is grateful that only "material" possessions were taken.

Andre captioned the post: "I know things could be a lot worse and there are bigger problems in the world but it's still sad. And thankfully no one was hurt. Thankfully only material things."

He made his theatrical debut in the brand new production of 'Grease' back in 2021 in the role of Teen Angel, which is now played by fellow pop star Jason Donovan at certain performances, and is set to stay with the show in London until October 2022.

On his casting, Andre said, "I'm beyond excited to be making my West End debut playing Vince Fontaine in Grease at the beautiful Dominion Theatre." He added, " 'Grease' is such an iconic musical and we can guarantee audiences will have the most wonderful evening listening to songs we all know and love. We can't wait to see you there!"

