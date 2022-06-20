Pharrell Williams halts music festival twice to help fans

American singer and songwriter Pharrell Williams stopped his performance multiple times during the second day of the Something in the Water Festival after two fans apparently suffered medical emergencies.

According to People magazine, in one of the videos by Fox, Williams was seen on stage with fellow artists No Malice and Pusha T as an overhead announcement asked attendees to help locate the fan in need of assistance.

Another news outlet tweeted, that the concert event was later stopped once more after another patron fell ill. "@Pharrell stop[ped] the show to make sure this individual is attended to. Nothing but RESPECT for doing this," they wrote.

After the event, Williams expressed gratitude to fans "for taking care of each other" and shared a video of himself and the other artists onstage amid the break-in performances. "Ain't that what we do? We lift people up," the 'Happy' singer said in the clip.

This incident comes months after 10 concertgoers were killed following a crowd surge during Travis Scott's set at the Astroworld Festival in Houston on November 5.

As per People magazine, in the time since, there has been a renewed focus on concert crowd safety, and stars like Billie Eilish, John Mayer and Doja Cat have stopped performances to ensure the wellbeing of audience members.

( With inputs from ANI )

