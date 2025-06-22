Piracy, Passion, and Power – 5 Reasons why First Copy Is Worth Your Time

What does it take for a small-time hustler from Byculla to build Mumbai’s most notorious film piracy empire? First Copy on Amazon MX Player, Amazon's streaming service dives deep into the chaotic charm of the 1990s — an era where movie theatres were sacred, VCDs passed discreetly in plastic covers, and the underworld of piracy thrived behind the glitz of Bollywood. With Munawar Faruqui taking the lead, the series boasts a powerhouse cast featuring Saqib Ayub, Gulshan Grover, Krystle D’Souza, Ashi Singh, and Meiyang Chang in pivotal roles. First Copy follows the rise and fall of Arif, a desperate romantic and reluctant outlaw whose life takes a dangerous turn in his pursuit of money, respect, and love.

Here’s why First Copy is worth adding to your watchlist this week:

A story that brings Mumbai’s 90s underbelly to life:

Set in the narrow lanes of Byculla and the smoky backrooms of old-school film offices, First Copy brings alive the lesser-seen side of Mumbai— gritty, raw, and pulsating with ambition.. From shady local video parlours to the corrupt censor board scene, the setting isn’t just authentic — it’s a character of its own.

Grounded in the messy realities of aspiration:

At the core, Arif isn’t a classic hero. He’s flawed, impulsive, and fueled by a need to prove himself, earn respect, provide for his family, and eventually find love — even if that means crossing the line. His journey mirrors that of many who’ve wrestled with rejection, only to find unconventional ways to rise above it.

A cast that brings complexity and control:

Led by Munawar Faruqui in a role that plays against type, the cast delivers measured, consistent performances throughout. Saqib Ayub lends calm intensity as the cop on Arif’s trail, while Krystle D’Souza and Ashi Singh add emotional gravitas. Gulshan Grover returns to familiar territory with restrained menace, and Meiyang Chang adds quiet authority in a world built on manipulation, secrecy, and power.

Characters who hustle, not perform:

From corrupt officials to film stars and office boys turned hustlers — every character in First Copy is trying to stay afloat. There are no flashy villains or perfect protagonists. The show peels back the gloss to show people driven not by spectacle but by survival.

Streaming for free, only on Amazon MX Player:

First Copy premieres June 20 with 10 gripping episodes, available to stream for free on Amazon MX Player. No subscription, no paywall – just press play on the app, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, or Fire TV and enter Arif’s unpredictable world.