Pixar Creator Dovi Anderson Reveals About the Research Behind Creating ‘Anxiety’ in ‘Inside Out 2’

Global audiences and animation fanatics eagerly await Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2. With just about a month left before its theatrical debut, the creators were seen sharing details behind the new developments to the highly anticipated sequel to the Academy Award-winning Inside Out. Soon after the director unveiled ‘Belief Systems in the film, the animation supervisor Dovi Anderson shared some of the most interesting details behind developing ‘Anxiety’ – an all-new emotion in Inside Out 2, set to stir chaos in protagonist Riley’s mind.

As Anxiety takes the helm of Riley’s emotional console in Inside Out 2, she explains her plan saying “My job is to protect her from the scary stuff she can’t see. I plan for the future”. Furthermore Animation supervisor Dovi Anderson lauded the animators’ efforts to make her appealing by imbibing ‘impulsive’ and ‘remorseful’ gestures by physically playing around with character elements such as twitching, quick head moves, and shaking adding depth to Anxiety’s character. The makers also shared that she has a way of thinking several steps ahead in the future trying to help Riley deal with her teenage emotions, to which Anderson added, “This was very much in line with the research provided by the PhD consultants about what is anxiety and how it manifests itself”.

Inside Out 2 is directed by Kelsey Mann and stars a stellar cast that includes Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Ayo Edibiri, and Kaitlyn Dias in pivotal roles.