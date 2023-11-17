Pleasure showing you small taste of India," says Sonam Kapoor for David Beckham as she shares pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 : Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja who recently hosted a lavish party for football icon David Beckham has shared a series of pictures with him.

Taking to Instagram, the actor she posted a number of pictures. In one of the photos, Sonam and her husband were spotted with Beckham and in another, the legendary football player can be seen with Anil Kapoor and Sonam.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "It was such a pleasure showing you a small taste of India @davidbeckham @davidgardner..Hope you loved India as much as India loves you ! Thank you to my team that's helped me put it together . @pallaviubhat @neeha7 @irteqarehmani @xahoormir @harshalthakur @lakshmi_poojari02"

The Wednesday night bash was attended by well-known faces in the entertainment industry including Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora among others.

Several pictures from the party surfaced on social media. In one of the pictures, Sonam Kapoor can be seen seated on the couch, while the background shows off the wonderful decor and the other guests. The actress looked stunning in a bright-coloured sari and a white kaftan blouse. Her hair was wrapped back in a rose-adorned bun. She sported a spectacular necklace and earrings.

Arjun Kapoor was also seen arriving for the party with girlfriend Malaika Arora. While he sported a black-coloured outfit, Malaika wore an oversized white shirt and black skirt. Karisma Kapoor was spotted wearing traditional attire. Shahid Kapoor, Sonam's Mausam co-star, attended the celebration with his wife Mira Rajput. Ritesh Sidhwani and wife Dolly, Isha Ambani and sister-in-law Shloka Ambani, and Farhan Akhtar and wife Shibani Akhtar were also seen arriving at the reception.

Legendary English footballer David Beckham is currently in the country as a goodwill ambassador of the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF). He also watched the semi-final of the ODI World Cup between India and New Zealand.

