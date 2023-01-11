PM Modi, Big B, Anand Mahindra voice the joy of the peopl

New Delhi, Jan 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated music composer M.M. Keeravaani and Team 'RRR' for their win at the Golden Globes. He tweeted: "A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud."

Describing the win as a "most well-deserving achievement", mega star Amitabh Bachchan complimented the team in Telugu as well: "Vijayniki abhinandanalu RRR, miru bharatadesarn garvapadela cesaru (Congratulations on you win, 'RRR'! You have brought honour to your country.)"

Conveying his reaction, industrialist Anand Mahindra tweeted: "Dance and the world dances with you. Thank you #RRR, thank you #NaatuNaatu for winning at the #GoldenGlobes and showing us what India's global brand should be: A country that can make people sing & dance together. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam."

Mahesh Babu, who is set to work with S.S. Rajamouli on his next movie, wrote: "Watching the world cheer for an Indian film is a dream come true!! This year couldn't have started on a better note! Congratulations @mmkeeravaani garu, @ssrajamouli sir, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan & the entire team of #RRR... Many more to come!!"

Anupam Kher also joined in the celebrations by tweeting: "What a moment for #IndianCinema! Congratulations to the entire team of @RRRMovie! Specially to the masters @mmkeeravaani & @ssrajamouli! And to our friends @AlwaysRamCharan & #JrNTR! They literally danced into the hearts of audiences worldwide! Jai Ho!"

