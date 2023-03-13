PM Modi congratulates team RRR & 'The Elephant Whisperers' for Oscars win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the RRR team for 'Naatu Naatu' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' for their Oscars win."The popularity of 'Naatu Naatu' is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour," said PM Modi.

On The Elephant Whisperers, he said, "Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm and the entire team of 'The Elephant Whisperers' for this honour. Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature. #Oscars." Naatu Naatu is composed by M M Keeravan and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, 'RRR' has become a global phenomenon and is unstoppable. RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR is apparently a global hit. Naatu Naatu already made history once in January when it won the Golden Globe for best original song, defeating contenders like Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga. The same month, the song also won the Critics Choice award for the best song. The song also won at the Critics Choice Awards, Hollywood Critics Association Awards, Houston Film Criitcs Society Awards and Online Film Critics Society Awards.