"Police directly have told me that this film is not releasing ..": Vivek Agnihotri on why Pallavi Joshi wrote letter to President Murmu

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 : As actor-producer Pallavi Joshi wrote a letter to President Droupadi Murmu seeking help for the peaceful release of 'The Bengal Files' in West Bengal, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri emphasises the need to write the letter addressing the alleged "unofficial ban" on the film's release in the state.

Set to release in theatres on September 5, Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Bengal Files' explores the communal violence that took place in undivided Bengal during the 1940s, including the events of the Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots of 1946.

Speaking to ANI, the ace director shared, "It is unfortunate that the film, which is made on the history of Bengal, on the pain and glory of Bengal, on the women of Bengal, and the same film is not being released there. Mere distributors ne bataya ki police direct phone karke bol rahi hai jo multiplex network hai unko ki agar film release ki to unhe direct consequences bhugatne padenge(My distributors told me that the police are directly calling the multiplex networks and telling them that if the film is released then they will have to face direct consequences)...dusre vo inko bol rahi hai ki agar gunde vunde aakar tod phod kar diye to vo zimmedar nahi honge..mai Mamata ji (Banerjee) se kayi baar appeal kar chuka hu..vo khud bhukt bhogi part unki majburi ye hai ki vo certain vote bank ko appeal karna chahti hai pay mai unse vaada karta hu ki agar vo is film ko relaese karengi unko bahut pundya milega."

He further spoke about the issue behind the release of the film, saying, "The Police directly have told me that this film is not releasing only because it talks about the untold story of Hindu genocide. When films on Muslim history can be made in this country, then can't films on Hindu history be made? It is the history of India, and has nothing to do with Hindus and Muslims. I had thought of arranging a private screening, but I have been told that even that would be disrupted. It means the state itself is getting this done...isliye Pallavi ji ne bahut majbur hoke ye letter likha hai.."

On Thursday, Pallavi Joshi wrote an open letter to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, seeking intervention for the protection and support regarding the film's release in West Bengal.

In an open letter, Joshi alleges that the film faces an "unofficial ban" in West Bengal, with the theatre owners refusing to screen the movie due to alleged "intimidation" and "threat" by the state's ruling party workers.

After writing an open letter to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, producer and actor Pallavi Joshi shared that when she was left with no option, she "requested her to intervene in this matter" for the uninterrupted release of the film, 'The Bengal Files'.

In the letter addressing the President, she wrote, "Respected Madam President. With a heavy heart, I reach out to you, not for favours, but for protection. The Bengal Files, the final part of the Files Trilogy, releases on 5th September. It tells the long-suppressed truth of the Hindu genocide of Direct Action Day, the horrors of Noakhali, and the trauma of Partition. But in West Bengal, truth is under siege. Years before completion, the Chief Minister mocked the film."

Pointing towards the aftermath of the film's announcement, Pallavi Joshi claimed, "Since then, baseless FIRs have been filed, police blocked our trailer, and even newspapers avoid carrying ads. My family is threatened every day by political party workers. Now theatre owners have told us they are being intimidated, threatened and are refusing to screen it, fearing violence by ruling party workers. There is no official ban, yet an unofficial ban silences the film before people can see it."

The producer-actress also highlighted the support of Padma Bhushan actor Victor Banerjee and various Bengali organisations while calling them the "allies" of truth, allegedly showcased in her upcoming film 'The Bengal Files'.

"Legendary actor, Padma Bhushan Victor Banerjee, along with many Bengali organisations in India and abroad, has already petitioned you. Their support proves that truth still has allies," wrote Pallivi Joshi.

The letter described 'The Bengal Files' as a "cinema of truth' and a story of "survival and hope," appealing to the President's understanding as a woman who rose to the highest constitutional office."The Bengal Files is the cry of Maa Bharati, scarred yet unbroken, a story of survival and hope. As a woman who rose from the margins to the highest constitutional office, only you can truly understand what it means to endure such pain and turn it into purpose," wrote Joshi.

She continued, "This is cinema of truth. But truth also needs protection. Madam President, I seek not a favour for a film but space for art, for truth, for Maa Bharati's soul to speak without fear. You are my final hope. Please protect our constitutional right and let The Bengal Files be shown in West Bengal peacefully."

Pallavi spoke about the reason behind writing the letter, saying, "Our film is not releasing in Bengal. And obviously, when the name of the film is 'The Bengal Files', a film is being made on Maa Bharati, so it is very important for it to be released in Bengal. And when all the doors were closed for us, this was the only way, so I wrote a letter to the President as a woman. I have requested her to intervene in this matter, so that our film can be released in Bengal in a peaceful manner."

The actor added that she doesn't want to talk about the threat as they are focusing on the release of the film, however, she shared, "The theatre owners in Bengal are telling us, that they have been informed by the police, that if the film is released in their theatres, there will be consequences."

Joshi stated that Vivek "had recorded a message in the name of Mamata ji (Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal), which I think he had released two days ago. And when nothing happened, finally, I had to write a letter to the President. "

Director and producer of 'The Bengal Files', Vivek Agnihotri, expressed his sorrow on the alleged halt of his film's release in Bengal due to "political pressure."He appealed for a peaceful release of his film in Bengal.

Taking to his X, Vivek Agnihotri wrote earlier, "As Producer of The Bengal Files, I am pained that multiplex chains in Bengal have refused the film's release under political pressure and threats by the ruling party. I plead for your intervention to uphold my constitutional rights and ensure its release in Bengal."

'The Bengal Files' is directed by Vivek Agnihotri, who came to fame with his directorial 'The Kashmir Files' in 2022.The upcoming film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles.

