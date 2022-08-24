'Ponniyin Selvan' BTS video highlights grand scale of 'Chola Chola' track

Chennai, Aug 24 The unit of Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' released a behind-the-scenes video of the second single 'Chola Chola', which celebrates the glory of the Chola empire.

The BTS shows Vikram, who plays Adithya Karikalan, the elder brother of Rajaraja Chola I, in the film, dancing to the number. It also shows the scale of the song, and gives an idea of the large number of dancers who are a part of it.

The BTS video also shows dance master Brindha explaining a dancing sequence to Vikram even as director Mani Ratnam looks on.

The inspiring, foot-tapping number has been rendered by Sathya Prakash, VM Mahalingam and Nakul Abhyankar and has lyrics by Ilango Krishnan.

The behind-the-scenes video, directed by Sruti Harihara Subramanian, was shot by cinematographer Anandan.

Called by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, the film, the first part of which is scheduled to hit screens on September 30, features a host of top stars, including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu and Prakash Raj. It will be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country.

A.R. Rahman is scoring the music for this epic historical and cinematography is by Ravi Varman.

National Award winning art director Thotta Tharani is in charge of production design while Mani Ratnam's trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is handling its editing.

