Pooches ruled this past weekend, as 'Top Gun: Maverick' cruises past $1.3 bn

Los Angeles, Aug 1 Warner Bros' 'DC League Of Super-Pets' started wagging its tail internationally this weekend, barking up an estimated $18.4 million in 63 markets, 37 per cent ahead of its family entertainment competition, 'The Bad Guys', reports 'Deadline'.

Adding the $23 million it garnered in the US, 'Super-Pets', which features the voices of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, has collected $41.4 million on its global debut, even as the film market awaits the release of the Brad Pitt-starrer, 'Bullet Train'.

Outside the pooches, according to 'Deadline', the big studio titles are holding well, "but we are definitely missing a new tentpole product". And 'Top Gun: Maverick' continues to cruise at $1.3 billion (and counting!), with the UK, Japan and Australia topping the overseas territories powering its spectacular flight.

'Minions: The Rise Of Gru', which is rollicking along, has made $710.4 million globally, across 73 markets, with the UK leading the pack outside the US. 'Thor: Love And Thunder', meanwhile, overtook 'Thor: Ragnarok' with combined earnings of $662 million, more than half of it coming from overseas markets led by France, Italy and Australia.

