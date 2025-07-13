Pooja Hegde Pays Homage to Italian Sensation Monica Bellucci With ‘Monica’ Track From ‘Coolie’

Pooja Hegde has created a storm yet again with her fiery moves in the recently released song Monica from the upcoming film Coolie, starring Rajinikanth. More than just a catchy track, Monica is also a tribute to the iconic Italian actress and model Monica Bellucci. Titled after her first name, the song showcases Pooja taking over the screen with her addictive dance steps and spot-on expressions.

For the unversed, Monica Bellucci visited India in 2015 to promote the James Bond film Spectre, where she made headlines as the first leading lady to match 007’s age. At 51, she redefined the “Bond girl” archetype as a true “Bond woman,” continuing to captivate audiences with her glamour and powerful presence.

In the European cinema circuit, Monica Bellucci is a celebrated name, known for acclaimed films such as Malèna (2000), Irréversible (2002), The Matrix Reloaded/Revolutions (2003), and The Passion of the Christ (2004). At one point, she was even in talks to portray Sonia Gandhi in a planned biopic on Rajiv Gandhi, though the project did not materialize.

With Monica from Coolie, Pooja Hegde reaffirms her position as the undisputed queen of hook steps and expressions, bringing a refreshing energy to the dance number. As she continues to leave her signature mark with this vibrant track, she is also gearing up for her next Bollywood release, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, where she stars alongside Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur. Directed by David Dhawan, the lighthearted rom-com is slated to release soon.