Poonam Pandey Alive: Funny Memes & Jokes Go Viral as Controversial Actress Fakes Her Death Due to Cervical Cancer

The social media sphere was rocked on Friday morning by a post from Poonam Pandey's team, announcing her death due to cervical cancer in a video. The news sent shockwaves across various platforms. However, today, the model-actress took to social media herself to clarify that she is indeed alive, causing a wave of relief among her followers and the online community.

In her Instagram post she wrote, "I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let’s empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, let’s strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer."

