Poonam Pandey Death: Did You Know the Reality Star Launched her App for Bold Pictures

Poonam Pandey’s sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the country. The Lock Upp fame passed away on Thursday, February 1 when she suddenly collapsed in her Mumbai residence. Poonam Pandey was a popular model who was last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp. Over the years, Pandey’s name became synonymous with controversy.

In 2017, Poonam Pandey launched her own application, Pandey App. Reportedly, the model used to post her bold pictures on this app. However, the app was removed by Google from the Play Store in just an hour. Immediately after Google banned the app, Pandey tweeted about the move and said: "Google has suspended the app but Android users can directly download #ThePoonamPandeyApp from my website."

With the launch of her personal app, Poonam Pandey joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Sunny Leone. The Poonam Pandey App covers almost everything about her life with sections, on introductory page, such as - about, my life, ask, photos, videos, behind the scenes, around the world, events, spin 360 videos, live!, shop, the store, top fans and biography.