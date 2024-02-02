Poonam Pandey Death Social Media Reaction: Celebs Mourn Reality Star's Tragic Demise

Poonam Pandey, one of the most controversial celebrities, has died due to cancer at the age of 32. The devastating news was confirmed by her manager via Poonam's official Instagram handle on Friday morning. The statement released expressed deep sadness and requested privacy for the grieving family.

The statement read, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”

Pandey, known for her bold persona, breathed her last in her hometown in Uttar Pradesh. Her untimely demise has left her fans and the entertainment industry in disbelief.

Several celebrities have expressed their grief over Poonam Pandey's demise. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who hosted Lock Upp Season 1 in which Pandey was a contestant, took to her Instagram stories to mourn the loss. "This is so sad, losing a young woman to cancer is a catastrophe. Om Shanti," she wrote.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Pooja Bhatt shared her condolences, stating, "So tragic to hear about #PoonamPandey I had never met her but when life claims someone so young it is always devastating. My prayers & deepest condolences to her family, friends & everyone whose life she impacted."

So tragic to hear about #PoonamPandey I had never met her but when life claims someone so young it is always devastating. My prayers & deepest condolences to her family,friends & everyone whose life she impacted. 🙏 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 2, 2024

Similarly, Daisy Shah tweeted, "Shocked and saddened by the news of Poonam Pandey's demise. May her soul find tranquility, and may her loved ones find strength. Gone too soon #PoonamPandey #RestInPeace."

Shocked and saddened by the news of Poonam Pandey's demise. May her soul find tranquility, and may her loved ones find strength🙏🏼

Gone too soon #PoonamPandey#RestInPeace — Daisy Shah (@ShahDaisy25) February 2, 2024

"Rest in peace poonam #poonampandey," Aly Goni wrote on X.

Rest in peace poonam 💔🙏🏼 #poonampandey — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) February 2, 2024

Adil Khan Durrani, speaking to India Today, reminisced about his last encounter with Pandey at an award function, where she appeared happy despite her battle with cancer. "I had no clue she was going through something like this. I have met her 4-5 times, and she was always very jolly," he added.

Karan Kundrra, shocked by the news, expressed his sorrow, saying, "Karan Oh my god! I have no idea about this. How did it happen? It is very sad and heartbreaking news."