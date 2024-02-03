Poonam Pandey Denies Death Rumors, Affirms: "I'm Here, Alive" Amid Reports of Cervical Cancer

On Friday morning a post on Poonam Pandey team posted a video on social media saying that she is dead because of cervical cancer. Whole social media were shocked by this news. Today Model actress posted a social media that she is alive.

In her Instagram post she wrote, "I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let’s empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, let’s strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer ."







In another video, she apologized if she has hurt anyone, she captioned that, "Poonam Pandey is ALIVE and well! Her bold act aims to spotlight the urgency of regular screenings, early detection, and the power of knowledge in conquering this silent threat. Join us in celebrating her resilience and spreading the crucial message."

Who was Poonam Pandey?

Poonam Pandey was a popular model. Her popularity skyrocketed to fame when she had promised in a video message ahead of the 2011 Cricket World Cup final that she would strip if India won the final match. With her audacious claim, this was the first time she drew attention to herself across all social media platforms.

This is developing story...