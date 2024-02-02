Poonam Pandey's Last Instagram Post About Life After Her Death Goes Viral!

In a shocking piece of news that has sent shockwaves across social media platforms, model-actress, and internet sensation Poonam Pandey has reportedly passed away at the age of 32.The actress was in Goa a couple of days back and on January 30, Poonam shared a video in which she is seen walking amid security on a cruise. She was seen wearing black leather pants and an off-white corset top. Reportedly, she was present there for an event.

Along with the video, she had written, "White & black: the yin and yang that balance my life. Poonam first rose to fame when she promised to strip naked for the Indian cricket team if they won the 2011 Cricket World Cup. However, she later claimed that the offer was a publicity stunt, and the plans were canceled due to objections from her parents.Poonam also appeared in other films and shows like Malini & Co, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Lock Upp and Bigg Boss. Apart from her acting career, she has been known for her presence on social media platforms.

She was in her hometown Kanpur when she breathed her last. Details about her funeral are awaited."This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness," the statement, shared on Poonam's official Instagram account, read.