Popular Content creators Yashaswini and Meghna to adorn the couch of ‘By Invite Only’s recent episode

Amazon miniTV unveiled a promo of its upcoming episode of their first celebrity chat show ‘By Invite Only’. The new episode will feature peppy, sassy, and fun interactions between Renil and popular content creators - Yashaswini and Meghna. The duo has marked their presence and enjoys a great fanbase on social media. Both Yashaswini and Meghna will be seen in candid conversations about multiple aspects of their lives.

The promo unfolds with Renil focusing light on the importance of social media presence in today’s world. Yashaswini commented on that by saying, “First audience will have to see you on your social media then you will get better roles/ opportunities. It’s all changed”. Moving the conversation directly to personal life Renil curiously asks Meghna, “Who is the one person you can happily forget”? To which Meghna said, “One of my ex-boyfriends”.Further adding some spice to the glamour, Yashaswini added, “I was envious of Prajakta Kohli”, that was the biggest lie that I talked about. Talking about her experience sitting on Renil’s couch, Yashaswini said, “It’s always seemed fun and exciting to simply think about being on the couch of By Invite Only. I can't wait for audiences to hear all the gupp! Sharing the space with Meghna has been a fab time and wait and watch as to who takes home the hamper!"