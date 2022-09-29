Popular Indian YouTuber Abhiyuday Mishra dies in road accident

Abhiyuday Mishra, a popular Indian Youtuber ‘Skylord’ has died in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the reports the youtuber got many injuries and accident led to death. He used to upload videos of his gameplay of Garena Free Fire, a multiplayer shooter for mobile phones similiar to PUBG, and he grew a large fan base eventually.

Mishra was riding a motorcycle with a group when he was rammed by a truck on the state highway near Sohagpur, 122 km from state capital Bhopal, on Sunday, Dainik Bhaskar reported. The group was on a state riding tour to promote tourism, sponsored by the Madhya Pradesh government. The tour started on September 21 in Khajuraho, the ancient city known for its magnificent temples and intricate sculptures in Chattarpur district.