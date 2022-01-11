Popular Odia actor Mihir Das passes away at 63

Bhubaneswar, Jan 11 Veteran Odia film actor Mihir Das (63) passed away on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack, family sources said.

Born on February 11, 1959 in Baripada town in Mayurbhanj district, Das started his career in the Odia film industry with an art film titled ‘School Master'. Later in 1979, he ventured into commercial cinema with a Mathura Bijay movie.

He received wide applause and recognition for his performance in ‘Pua Mora Bholashankar'. During his more than three-decade-long career, Das received the Best Actor award from the Odisha government for his performance in ‘Laxmi Protima' (1998) and ‘Pheria Mo Suna Bhauni' (2005).

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and people from various walks of life have condoled the demise of the veteran actor.

The Governor expressed his sympathy to the bereaved family and said that Das will always remain in the hearts of countless fans of Odia cinema for ages to come.

The Chief Minister said that Das was an icon of Odia cinema who inspired thousands to take up a career in acting.

Patnaik conveyed his deep sympathy to the family members of Das.

The cremation of Das will be held with full state honours, declared Patnaik.

"Pained by the untimely demise of legendary Odia film actor Mihir Das. A fine human being and a household name in Odisha, his performances won million hearts. An an elder brother to me, Das' passing away is a personal loss. Condolences to his family and admirers," Pradhan tweeted.

