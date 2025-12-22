Power Couple Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah’s Wedding Photos Break Internet (See Pics)

First glimpse of much talked K-entertainment couple Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah wedding are out and has taken over internet. Duo who dated for years, tied knot on December 20 at the Dynasty Hall of The Shilla Seoul. Celebration was an intimate affair and only family and close friends were invited. Agency shared some of the wedding photos which are going viral on social media.

Guests were asked not to photograph the ceremony, so the bride and groom's looks weren't initially shared online. However, official photos reveal Shin Min Ah in an off-shoulder Ellie Saab gown with a long white veil, and Kim Woo Bin in a black Ralph Lauren tuxedo. The white decor provided a backdrop as they walked towards cheering guests.

Pomnyun Sunim officiated the wedding, with Lee Kwang Soo hosting. While EXO’s D.O., a close friend of the couple, intended to sing, his Melon Music Awards schedule only allowed a brief appearance; Car, the Garden (Cha Jung Won), performed "Romantic Sunday" from Shin Min Ah's hit drama, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, in his stead.

Kim Woobin and Shin Mina stun in new pictures from their wedding. pic.twitter.com/ekPGkBYP7Z — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 22, 2025

Siapa yg patah hati ditinggal nikah? Adalah aku 😭😭😭😭

Kim Woo Bin, apa aku harus jadi pelakor? pic.twitter.com/9YWS5rnJi2 — Isabella 🍀 (@AnCintaQ) December 22, 2025

According to a ChosunBiz report, Shin Min-Ah and Kim Woo-bin, who announced their marriage last month, are donating 300 million won in celebration of their wedding.