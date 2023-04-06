Power House Media & Entertainment by digitalpreneur Amit Vishwakarma record new highs in sales and clients this year

In the end, all it takes is an idea and the courage to execute the same at the right in one’s chosen industry. Though this sounds easier than it is in reality, a few individuals and professionals have done that and even spellbound people around them and worldwide. “Apart from the courage, one also needs the right determination, passion, love and the right mental approach to putting ideas and visions into action,” says an incredible young digital entrepreneur himself; we are talking about Amit Vishwakarma, the Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh boy, who started with a vision to take people and brands to the next level of growth and success on social media through his company PowerHouse Media & Entertainment and today has also been fulfilling his visions.

While still being under 20 years, Amit Vishwakarma, in a very short span, has proved his mettle in the digital side of things, an industry which overflows with talented beings and is known for being highly saturated. Even after the massive competition he has faced in his journey so far, he has risen to the top as a unique IT expert, blogger, author and entrepreneur who holds phenomenal experience in the vast and ever-evolving digital media and marketing space. So far, he has already run more than 50+ successful blogs and websites.

Understanding how the internet and the social media realm can positively disrupt almost all industries worldwide, he decided to become an entrepreneur founding PowerHouse Media & Entertainment, which today has emerged as one of the finest data-driven digital marketing and social media agencies in Mumbai, India. The company has done wonders with its sales and clientele and continues to shine.

He recalls how from the very beginning, he felt a close inclination toward everything web and its umpteen numbers of tools that could alter the working of brands and businesses for the better. This motivated him to find his digital marketing company and raise the bar for others.

Amit Vishwakarma (@iamitvishwakarma), with his services under his company, like influencer marketing, artist management, content creation, digital marketing, and more, has helped his clients reach prominent positions in their respective industries. He wants to continue bettering these services and offer many new cutting-edge digital marketing solutions to help clients gain greater exposure, reach and recognition.