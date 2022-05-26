Power Peck: Wamiqa Gabbi reveals her first kiss experience

Mumbai, May 26 Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, whose recent romantic web anthology 'Modern Love Mumbai' is getting a lot of positive response, has shared how she perceived the idea of love as a teenager and also spoke about her experience of her first kiss.

In the anthology, Wamiqa is a part of the episode directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, titled 'Mumbai Dragon', which tells the story of love beyond the boundaries of culture and traditions.

The actress shared, "I have always been a romantic soul - a firm believer in love stories, or even so, filmy love stories."

Talking about her first kiss, she said, "I still remember being kissed for the first time when I was a teenager and not washing my face for two days. I was nervous yet excited and totally in love with the idea of being in love at the time."

She further mentioned, "Fuelled by preadolescent hormones, this beautiful 'puppy love' phase in my life lasted for quite some time before I grew older and started to look at love stories through a more mature lens and all of this came rushing back to me recently, during the shoot of 'Modern Love'. But it made me realize that you can fall in love more than once. You can fall in love over and over again. We have the capacity and we have the heart to do that."

'Modern Love Mumbai' also stars Chitrangada Singh, Arshad Warsi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah, Prateik Babbar, Ahsaas Channa, Pratik Gandhi, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Kashmira Irani and Rahul Vohra.

The anthology, directed by six storytellers namely Shonali Bose, Hansal Mehta, Vishal Bhardwaj, Alankrita Shrivastava, Dhruv Sehgal and Nupur Asthana, is currently available to stream on Prime Video.

