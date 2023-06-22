Prabhas' 'Adipurush' makers reduce ticket prices to Rs 150 after box office collapse

After a bumping opening on Day 1, Prabhas starrer Adipurush has lost steam at the box office. Amid this, ‘Adipurush’ makers have reduced the film’s ticket price to Rs 150. Adipurush' has been re-released in Hindi with edited and changed dialogues.The ticket prices would be priced so only on June 22 and June 23, making it affordable for viewers. However, they might have to pay a little extra for the 3D glasses as applicable by the theatres. A new poster with the announcement was also unveiled.

In four days of its theatrical run, Adipurush earned over Rs 375 crore worldwide. The makers shared the official collection report on June 20. The film's collection further dipped on Tuesday, June 20, and raked in Rs 16 crore in India. On Day 5, the film saw a steep dip and monted Rs 10.7 crore at the domestic box office. This takes the five-day total collection to Rs 247.8 crore at the domestic box office.

Written and directed by Om Raut, the Magnum opus is based on Valmiki's Ramayana. The film features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. They play the roles of Raghava, Janaki and Lankesh, respectively, in the film. Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage are part of the supporting cast.