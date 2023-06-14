Prabhas' Adipurush ticket prices hiked in Telangana

The Telangana government finally approved the ticket prices hike for Adipurush but with conditions.Adipurush is hitting the screens on June 16. The government issued a GO approving the Rs 50 increase in the ticket price, but this will be restricted to single screens. The multiplexes will have a maximum price of Rs 295 and the 3D charges will be additional. So the single screens will have a maximum ticket price of Rs 225 and 3D glasses charges.

Also, the government issued permission for the sixth show on the first day. The first show of the day starts at 4 am. The ticket prices hike will stay in the act, until Sunday. The old prices will be back from Monday.The same Rs 50 price hike is expected in AP as well, But in AP, the multiplex basic price is Rs 177 and the single screen final price won’t be more than Rs 160. Adipurush, the much-anticipated mythological film directed by Om Raut, is generating a buzz among cinephiles as it gears up for its release in just two days. The star-studded cast, including Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, has piqued the interest of moviegoers, leading to a positive response in advance bookings.