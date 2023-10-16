Prabhas' Instagram disappears overnight?

After Adipurush's debacle, Prabhas is all geared up for his next big release titled Salaar. However, the film was scheduled to hit the big screens in September this year but was postponed to December by its makers. Now, a big update has come out regarding South superstar Prabhas. The actor's Instagram has disappeared overnight.

The disappearance of Prabhas' Instagram account has raised questions about whether it was deactivated or possibly hacked. While some speculate it could be the work of a hacker and Instagram temporarily disabled the profile, many believe that the actor himself deactivated the account. Further details regarding this incident remain undisclosed and will only be revealed with time.In the meantime, Prabhas' other official social media account on Facebook remains unaffected. His last Facebook post still indicates the release date of "Salaar," which is scheduled for December 22.

Prabhas' "Salaar" will be facing stiff competition from other big releases this year. Set to be released in December, during the festive Christmas season, the movie will contend with films like Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's "Dunki" and Dhanush's film with director Arun Matheswaran, "Captain Miller."