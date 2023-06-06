Prabhas seeks blessings of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala temple ahead of 'Adipurush' event

The pre-release event of Prabhas’ upcoming magnum opus Adipurush will take place on Tuesday evening in Tirupati. Ahead of the grand event, Prabhas sought the blessings of Lord Balaji in the wee hours of Tuesday. Chinna Jeeyar Swamy will attend the event as the chief guest. Pictures from Prabhas’ visit to the temple have surfaced on social media platforms.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is the modern-day adaptation of the epic, Ramayana. The movie features Prabhas as Raghava while Kriti Sanon plays Janaki. It is gearing up for release on June 16. Om has joined hands with Prabhas for the first time in Adipurush. He had said that nobody other than Prabhas could play essay the role in this big-budget adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayan. Tipped to be made on a budget of ₹450 crore, Adipurush was originally shot in Hindi and has been dubbed into Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film also features Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh