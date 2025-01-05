Prabhas Starrer Kalki 2898 AD Soars in Japan, Garnering Record-Breaking Response

The much-awaited Indian sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD has officially hit theatres in Japan today, coinciding with the nation’s New Year celebrations (Shogatsu).

Having already captivated audiences worldwide with its gripping storyline, stunning visuals, and stellar performances, Kalki 2898 AD has now brought its cinematic magic to Japanese viewers. The film premiered to rave reviews in Japan, with audiences praising its enthralling narrative and groundbreaking presentation. Kalki opens with great reviews in Japan, further solidifying its global appeal

What makes this release even more remarkable is the cultural bridge it has created. Inspired by the ancient Indian epic Mahabharata, Kalki 2898 AD has sparked curiosity among Japanese audiences about this timeless Indian tale. This growing interest underscores the power of cinema in fostering cultural connections across the globe.

Director Nag Ashwin expressed his gratitude and excitement, saying, “It’s an honor to bring Kalki 2898 AD to Japan on such a special day. The love and curiosity Japanese audiences have shown for the Mahabharata are truly heartwarming. Moments like these remind us why we tell stories.”

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, alongside global superstars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Having already surpassed ₹1,700 crore in worldwide box office collections, Kalki 2898 AD stands as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2024.