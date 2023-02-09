Prabhas team denies engagement rumours with Kriti Sanon

Adipurush stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon have been in the news over their rumoured relationship the past few days. However, they are once again creating a heavy buzz on the Internet and this time about their engagement. Yes, rumours are rife that the rumoured couple is all set to get engaged in the Maldives next week. Now, Prabhas' team has reacted and quashed the rumours. Speaking to E-Times a close associate of Prabhas said they are "just friends". ''Prabhas and Kriti are just friends. The news about them getting engaged is not true,'' ETimes quoted Prabhas' team.

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas’ engagement rumours started when self-proclaimed film critic Umair Sandhu tweeted, “BREAKING NEWS: KritiSanon and Prabhas will get engaged next week in Maldives! So Happy for them." Earlier, dating rumours between Kriti and Prabhas sparked off after the release of Adipurush teaser. Varun Dhawan, who worked with Kriti Sanon in Bhediya, further fuelled the fire by hinting at Kriti’s relationship. However, he didn’t name Prabhas. Earlier, Varun Dhawan was asked by Karan Johar on a show to name “eligible single women from the Hindi film industry." He skipped Kriti Sanon’s from the list and explained, “Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath. (Kriti’s name is not here because her name is in someone’s heart. That man is not in Mumbai because right now he is shooting with Deepika)." Prabhas and Deepika will co-star in Project K.