"Prefer singing for independent albums over films": 'Tum To Thehre' hitmaker Altaf Raja

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 29 : Singer Altaf Raja expressed his gratitude to God for the immense opportunities in his career that helped him carve a niche for himself in the music industry.

On Saturday, he arrived in Uttar Pradesh to perform at the Ayodhya Mahotsav. On the sidelines of his performance, the 'Tum To Thehre' hitmaker opened up about his journey in an interview with ANI.

"I have worked extremely hard to reach the position in life where I am today. I never thought of becoming a playback singer as I belong to a family of Qawals, but destiny had its own plans. I sang for many films and albums, delivered several hit tracks, and I truly express my gratitude to God for that," he shared.

While talking about music, Altaf Raja also mentioned that he prefers singing for albums more than for films, as it gives him more creative liberty.

"I prefer creating songs for independent albums rather than lending my voice to a film track. In films, we have to sing according to the situation. While singing for our own albums, we have more creative freedom... Dil ki baat kehne ka zyada mauka milta hai," he added.

Altaf Raja is credited with popularising the use of Urdu shayari in Hindi songs. His debut album Tum To Thehre Pardesi became extremely popular, helping him become a household name.

