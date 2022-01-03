Pregnant Kajal Aggarwal shows off her baby bump for the first time

Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram stories to share a photo in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. She is vacationing with husband Gautam Kitchlu and her parents in Goa.Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu jetted off to Goa to welcome 2022. They were accompanied by Kajal's parents, Vinay Aggarwal and Suman Aggarwal. For the past few months, there have been rumours about the actress's pregnancy.

On January 2, Gautam Kitchlu posted a stunning photo of Kajal Aggarwal and confirmed her pregnancy. He captioned the photo saying, "Here’s looking at you 2022 (sic)," with a pregnant woman emoji. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married in a grand wedding ceremony on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai. They were best friends for seven years and dated for three years before tying the knot. Celebrating one year of togetherness, Kajal had penned on Instagram, "I love you even when you whisper in the middle of the night “are you awake? I need to show you this dog video” Happy 1st anniversary from the best thing that ever happened to YOU! @kitchlug.”