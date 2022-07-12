Prerna Wanvari to be seen next as an abandoned pregnant woman

Mumbai, July 12 TV actress Prerna Wanvari, who was seen in 'Bandini', 'Koi Aane Ko Hai', 'Parichay' and many more will now be seen in 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' as Kadambari. Sayli Salunkhe and Karan. V. Grover will be the protagonists.

Talking about her character, Prerna says: "It started off as a general conversation with Sandiip Sickand who was my director in many previous shows. I said yes instantly to whatever he had for me in the show since he always selects the best parts for me."

"That is how it began. In the show Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, I'm playing the role of a pregnant woman who is left alone by her husband after two years of marriage. I will be portraying Kadambari who is helpless and doesn't know where to go."

Furthermore, she opens up about the bond with Sayali: "Sayali is a very sweet person who is very fun to hang out with. My character's interaction was the most with her so we bonded well. We have tea on the set."

"As we both are dancers, it was easy to start a conversation with her and we had a lot to talk about. It was enjoyable for me to shoot certain moments that were extremely engaging. Due to our bonding we gave the best shot in the very first take," she concludes.

It is a love story between Ritesh Malhotra(Karan) and Indu (played by Sayli). In the story, Indu felt that life was unfair to her until she met Zoon (Kiara Sadh), a new-born orphan and decided to nurture her.

Produced by SOL Productions and Sandiip Sickand Telefilms, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai will air on Star Bharat.

