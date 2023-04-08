"President Murmu said she has always watched my movies": Raveena Tandon elated after receiving Padma Shri

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 : Raveena Tandon, who received the Padma Shri for her contribution to Indian cinema described the award ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan as beautiful and detailed how President Draupadi Murmu told the actor that she had watched all her films.

Speaking exclusively to about her experience of receiving the award, Raveena said, "My daughter Rasha (Tandon) has put it in a beautiful way, it's an achievement that is recognized before an entire community, a nation. I am truly honoured." She has worked for 32 years in the Hindi film industry.

While speaking about her interaction with President Murmu, Raveena said, "It was a very beautiful moment. President Murmu told me she has seen all my movies. It's so sweet of her that she said that it's an honour for her to give me this award."

"I told her that it was my honour that I am receiving this from you," Raveen said.

Raveena was accomped by her husband l Thad, daughter Rasha and son Ranbir at the award ceremony. "When I saw them all smiling at me, that moment is etched in my mind forever. It feels great when your family feels proud of your achievement," said the actor.

Apart from being an actor, Raveena is also working for humtarian causes through her own foundation and other orgsations, where she has been serving as an ambassador. But the actor clearly said that she does not feel like bragging about her social work. "During covid, my orgzation provided oxygen cylinders to Delhi free of cost. But I don't do this for limelight. My orgzation has also contributed to the education of Pulwama victims' children. I am the only actor chosen from the industry to represent women and child causes at the W20 podium which comes under G20."

Raveena also emphasized the fact that she prefers quality over quantity. "In the coming days, You will see me in a lot of projects. Films, OTTs... But while I was working in films only, I did not burden myself with numbers. I need to spend time with my family."

On the work front, Raveena will be next seen in an upcoming romantic-comedy film 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar. She also has 'Patna Shukla' in her kitty. She also has a Disney Plus Hotstar project at hand as well.

The 'KGF' actor also mentioned that her daughter has an interest in Arts whereas her son is far away from this world. "But I can't thrust my dreams upon them. It's children's dreams, they will choose their own path."

For fans and followers, Raveena has a beautiful message to share. "Jio aur Jeene do... Zindagi bohat choti hai, khusiyan baton (Live and let live... Life is short, spread happiness). Jiski jitney bhi hasiyat hai, us hisab se dusro ka help karo. Even if you have 5000 rupees salary, spare 100 rupees for a child's education. (Everyone should help the underprivileged at whatever capacity they can.. Even if your salary is 5000 rupees, spare 100 rupees for a child's education).

