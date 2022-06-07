Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share new photos of daughter Lilibet to celebrate her first birthday

Renowned photographer Misan Harriman has shared a new picture of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet, who recently turned one a few days ago.

In the image, Lilibet is seen wearing a baby blue dress with a white bow in her hair. She has ginger hair, similar to her father Harry and older brother Archie.

"It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers," Harriman captioned the post, sharing more pictures from the birthday bash.

As per Meghan and Prince Harry's spokesperson, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex invited close friends and family to gather for a "casual, intimate backyard picnic" on Saturday at their Frogmore Cottage home, People reported.

The parents were touched that fans and followers around the world made donations to the World Central Kitchen in Lilibet's honour. More than USD 100,000 has been raised for the organization, which continues to provide meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crisis.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor