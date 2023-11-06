Priscilla Presley reveals why she never remarried after Elvis Presley

New York [US], November 6 : Priscilla Presley opened up about her decision not to remarry after the collapse of her six-year marriage to Elvis Presley, People has reported.

The actress, 78, appeared to corroborate the rumour that she made a promise to never marry again as long as her ex-husband was alive during a Q&A event at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas.

"I just don't think that he could handle that," she said of the late rock music icon, to whom she was married from 1967 to 1973," the report in People said.

Despite the fact that Elvis died in 1977, Priscilla has maintained her promise for the past four decades. "To be honest with you, I never wanted to marry after him. I never had any desire," she said. "No one could ever match him."

According to 'People', Priscilla also explained why she and Elvis chose not to have more children after welcoming their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in 1968. "Elvis felt he had a very busy schedule and he did have a bit of guilt that he wasn't around that much when Lisa was younger," she told the audience.

"With his scheduling and his touring, he just felt he wasn't around enough to give a lot of attention to having another child."

Priscilla also discussed what drew her to Elvis, such as his biting sense of humour. When she was 14 and he was 24, they met at a party in West Germany in 1959.

"He would walk into the room and it was like, 'Whoa,' " she explained of his captivating presence. "I mean, he didn't realize what he had as far as his appearance or what he felt or his charisma, but there was a few times when he came around and he said, 'Damn, I'm good looking,' kiddingly, when he would be in his bathroom and he would be getting ready to go somewhere, but he had a great sense of humour."

She also remembered the 'Jailhouse Rock' singer as incredibly caring, describing a time when he drove by a car dealership in Memphis and saw a woman looking at the automobiles. In a spontaneous gesture of generosity, he surprised the woman by buying her a brand-new blue Cadillac, according to People.

"That's him, that's what he would do," Priscilla said. "Anyone in trouble, he would give them money. Anyone who had a problem, with anything really and they couldn't afford it, even with some of the guys who needed medical care, he would pay for it."

The new biopic 'Priscilla', which released in theatres on Friday, chronicles Elvis and Priscilla's storied affair. Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi feature in Sofia Coppola's flick, reported People.

