Prithviraj Sukumaran plays sandalwood smuggler role in 'Vilayath Buddha'; trailer out,

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 15 : The makers of Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer 'Vilayath Buddha' have finally released the much-awaited trailer of the film, offering a glimpse of the film's stunning visuals.

Set against the backdrop of the iconic sandalwood forests of Marayoor, the trailer explores a narrative centred on themes of revenge, rivalry, and love. The movie is directed by Jayan Nambiar.

The trailer opens with the introduction of Prithviraj Sukumaran as Double Mohanan, who is a sandalwood smuggler. It is followed by the lively romance between the actor and his love partner.

As per the trailer, Prithviraj finds himself in a tense confrontation with Shammi Thilakan's character. The trailer teases a gripping showdown between the two formidable forces.

In addition to Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shammi Thilakan, the film also stars Anu Mohan, Rajashri Nair, and T J Arunachalam in pivotal roles.

Prithviraj shared the trailer on his Instagram handle.

The film's music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, while the cinematography is handled by Arvind Kashyap and Renadive.

The movie is set to hit theatres worldwide on November 21.

Meanwhile, the actor will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's next film 'Varanasi'. It stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role and will release in theatres worldwide in 2027.

