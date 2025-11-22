Priyanka Chopra applauds Jonas Brothers on their New Jersey Hall of Fame honour: These men have come a long way

Mumbai, Nov 22 Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on Saturday, penned down a congratulatory message for her husband Nick Jonas, and his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, after the trio walked the red carpet at the 17th Annual Induction Ceremony of the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

Held on November 21, held in New Jersey, sharing a beautiful video capturing their journey from the Jonas brothers as little kids to now, receiving the honour, Priyanka states that she was extremely proud of their journey. In the video, the actress shared video clips of the three brothers from their childhood, teenage years, adulthood and now at the New Jersey Hall of Fame

She wrote, “These men have come a long way. So proud, @nickjonas. Wish I was with you last night,” she wrote, acknowledging their years of dedication and hard work. She added, “You all have worked so hard to be here. Congratulations,” tagging @jonasbrothers, @joejonas, and @kevinjonas.”

For the uninitiated, the prestigious event honours individuals who have made exceptional contributions to society at large, and the recognition stands as one of the highest civilian honours bestowed by the state that celebrates icons across arts, entertainment, sports, science, and public service.

PeeCee has always been seen rooting for her husband and the brothers-in-law Joe and Kevin. Recently, her brother-in-law, Kevin Jonas, came out with his first solo single, “Changing”.

The actress was seen turning cheerleader for Kevin and admitted that she has been listening to the song on loop. Taking to her social media account, PeeCee wrote, "Playing on loop! High time, my brother: I'm so proud of you. Check it out: #Changing by Paul Kevin Jonas II (red heart, clapping, and raised hands emojis) @kevinjonas @daniellejonas (sic)."

Spilling his excitement about "Changing", Kevin had written on the photo-sharing app, "Changing is OUT NOW! My first solo single is finally here. Words can’t describe how much this song means to me. Being able to share it with you all now has never felt more right. I’m so grateful to everyone who helped bring this song to life and to all of you for listening, supporting, and being part of this journey with me (sic)."

Backed by Mark Schick and Jason Evigan, “Changing” talks about the urge to always do better. Talking about Priyanka Chopra, the superstar is all set to star in SS Rajamouli's much-awaited next, co-starring Mahesh Babu.

The movie titled 'Varanasi' is scheduled for a January 2027 release.

